Athlete Absences Stir Tensions at European Championships

Jakob Ingebrigtsen has expressed his disappointment over Josh Kerr's absence from the European Championships, suggesting that such decisions undermine the integrity of the sport. Kerr, who recently shattered the mile world record, opted to skip the event to manage his injury-prone workload.

Ingebrigtsen, a double Olympic gold medalist, lamented athletes' selective participation in major competitions. Speaking to the BBC, he emphasized that championships are meant for the best athletes to face off, and choosing not to compete detracts from the essence of the sport.

The rivalry between Ingebrigtsen and Kerr has escalated over the years. With sharp words exchanged, the Norwegian athlete's recent comments have added fuel to their competitive fire. Kerr's management has yet to comment on the situation.