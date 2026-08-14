AI Demand Sparks Surge in SMIC’s Semiconductor Production

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) experienced a significant upsurge in production due to escalating AI demand. The company raised wafer prices while reporting $3 billion in revenue for Q2 2023. Profit tripled to $479.2 million as AI leads to global semiconductor supply chain constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:37 IST
AI Demand Sparks Surge in SMIC’s Semiconductor Production
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  • Country:
  • China

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China's leading foundry, announced continued strong demand driven by artificial intelligence developments, impacting production orders. In response, SMIC increased prices for its in-demand wafer capacity.

Co-CEO Zhao Haijun revealed during an earnings call that SMIC raised prices after Q1 customer negotiations, and would further charge for Q3 processed wafers. Despite reaching top-tier industry standards, a disparity exists between leading wafer prices and SMIC’s rates, compelling pricing discussions with customers.

SMIC, China's sole foundry capable of mass-producing logic chips like CPUs and GPUs via 7-nanometre processes, surpassed $3 billion in Q2 revenue due to thriving AI demand. With shareholder profit tripled to $479.2 million, results exceeded LSEG compiled analyst predictions, showing a 14% increase in 8-inch-equivalent wafer shipments.

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