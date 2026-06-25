Trump Faces Fierce GOP Criticism Over Iran Peace Framework

Us President Donald Trump Faced Pointed Criticism Over The Iran War On Wednesday In A Closeddoor Meeting With Fellow Republicans

President Donald Trump faced intense scrutiny from his own Republican party regarding a recent peace framework with Iran.

During a private meeting with GOP members, Senator Bill Cassidy challenged the President, questioning the effectiveness of the deal.

The war's impact on Trump's approval ratings is significant, with only 25% public backing.

Critics argue the deal does not meet initial objectives and is considered overly favorable to Iran.

The unratified agreement allows Iran to negotiate terms that might undermine regional stability in the coming months.

Concerns remain among Washington's Gulf allies regarding possible military strengthening by Iran using allocated funds.

Meanwhile, diplomatic tensions persist between Israel and Lebanon as each work to address territorial control issues.

The future of Middle East diplomacy appears uncertain, fueling further geopolitical instability in the region.