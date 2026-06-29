Punjab's Akal Takht Calls for Amendments in Sacrilege Legislation Amidst Controversy

The contentious Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, has stirred considerable debate in Punjab, with BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa highlighting significant oversights in its formulation. He criticized the legislation for bypassing essential Sikh institutions during its drafting and called for wider consultations.

In a meeting at the Akal Takht, Sikh MLAs and Punjab Cabinet ministers were summoned to discuss the law. Bajwa alleged that despite forming a committee of Sikh leaders from various political factions, prominent groups like the SGPC and the Akal Takht secretariat were overlooked, resulting in the law's numerous flaws.

As a result, the Akal Takht has directed the Punjab government to introduce a revised law within a month, ensuring it aligns with Sikh sentiments and framework. Bajwa also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using this legislation to distract from unmet electoral promises related to sacrilege cases.