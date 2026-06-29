Punjab's Akal Takht Calls for Amendments in Sacrilege Legislation Amidst Controversy

BJP Punjab Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa criticized the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, recommending wider consultations. Akal Takht urged revisions after Sikh MLAs and Punjab Cabinet ministers agreed to amend it in line with Sikh sentiments, challenging the AAP government's earlier promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:14 IST
Punjab's Akal Takht Calls for Amendments in Sacrilege Legislation Amidst Controversy
BJP Punjab Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The contentious Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkaar (Amendment) Act, 2026, has stirred considerable debate in Punjab, with BJP Vice President Fatehjung Singh Bajwa highlighting significant oversights in its formulation. He criticized the legislation for bypassing essential Sikh institutions during its drafting and called for wider consultations.

In a meeting at the Akal Takht, Sikh MLAs and Punjab Cabinet ministers were summoned to discuss the law. Bajwa alleged that despite forming a committee of Sikh leaders from various political factions, prominent groups like the SGPC and the Akal Takht secretariat were overlooked, resulting in the law's numerous flaws.

As a result, the Akal Takht has directed the Punjab government to introduce a revised law within a month, ensuring it aligns with Sikh sentiments and framework. Bajwa also accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using this legislation to distract from unmet electoral promises related to sacrilege cases.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026