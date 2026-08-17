Bandi Sanjay Kumar Opens 48 New SSB Family Homes in Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated 48 newly constructed Type-III Separated Family Accommodation units at the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) campus in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad, giving personnel and their families access to improved residential facilities as part of the government's wider focus on welfare and housing for Central Armed Police Forces.

SSB Director General Sanjay Singhal, senior Ministry of Home Affairs officials, Force personnel and their families attended the event. Kumar said the new homes represent more than additional infrastructure because stable living conditions for families can provide valuable support to personnel whose duties often keep them away from home for extended periods.

SSB Housing Expansion Focuses on Families of Personnel

Improving the Housing Satisfaction Ratio across the CAPFs remains one of the government's priorities, with residential construction being expanded to meet the needs of personnel serving in different parts of the country. The SSB has completed 10,029 residential units so far, while another 1,273 units are under construction.

Kumar described a secure and contented family as an important source of strength for a committed jawan, connecting better housing with the everyday realities faced by security personnel and their loved ones. He said the Ministry of Home Affairs, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, continues to work on operational capabilities, modernisation, infrastructure and personnel welfare across the Central Armed Police Forces. The Minister also paid tribute to 51 SSB personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the country and expressed his respect for their families.

Technology Strengthens Security Along Open International Borders

The SSB guards approximately 2,450 kilometres of India's open international borders with Nepal and Bhutan, where personnel must combine close surveillance with sensitivity towards communities and legitimate cross-border movement. Its responsibilities include action against narcotics and arms trafficking, human trafficking, illegal immigration, counterfeit currency, wildlife crime and other organised criminal activities.

During 2025-26, the Force rescued 661 victims of human trafficking and apprehended 6,324 people allegedly involved in illegal activities, according to figures shared at the event. Changing security challenges are also pushing border management towards greater use of technology and intelligence, with drones, CCTV systems, thermal imagers, night-vision equipment, GPS-based patrolling, secure digital communications and GIS-based planning being used to improve operational effectiveness.

SSB personnel also perform duties beyond border protection, including internal security assignments, counter-insurgency operations, elections, law and order responsibilities and disaster management. The Force maintains 18 dedicated relief and rescue teams trained for rapid response, search and rescue work and humanitarian assistance during natural disasters and other emergencies.

Community Programmes Build Trust in Border Regions

Life along an open international border involves more than surveillance and enforcement, making relationships with local communities an important part of the SSB's work. Under its "Win Hearts and Minds" approach, the Force conducts medical camps, skill-development programmes, sporting activities, women empowerment initiatives, awareness campaigns and livelihood-focused projects designed to strengthen community participation.

Beekeeping and similar livelihood initiatives are being used to connect young people and rural communities with opportunities for employment and self-reliance, while regular engagement gives security personnel and residents more opportunities to build mutual trust.

The inauguration of the Hyderabad housing units brings the welfare side of the SSB's responsibilities into focus, recognising that personnel involved in demanding border, internal security and emergency duties also depend on reliable support for their families. Better accommodation, modern equipment and stronger community connections form different parts of the same effort to support personnel while improving the Force's ability to carry out its responsibilities.