BJP Social Media Shake-Up Following Youth-Led Protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has undertaken a strategic reshuffle by replacing its head of social media. This move comes shortly after social media-fueled protests spearheaded by young people resulted in the resignation of the country's education minister.

The social media-driven activism highlighted the substantial role that digital platforms play in shaping political outcomes in India. Youth movements have increasingly utilized social channels to amplify their voices and influence policy changes.

The BJP's decision to revamp its social media strategy signals a recognition of the power of online engagement and the need to address the concerns raised by recent protests more effectively.