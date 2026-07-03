Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Calls for Swift Legal Action Escalate

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury expressed frustration over delays in legal action regarding the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations. Following a complaint by the Faizabad Bar Association against key trust figures, pressure mounts for a thorough investigation, raising questions about governance and the faith of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 10:05 IST
Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Calls for Swift Legal Action Escalate
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a fresh development in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the delay in legal proceedings, underscoring the necessity for prompt action from authorities. Her statement follows a formal complaint lodged by the Faizabad Bar Association against prominent figures associated with the trust.

Chowdhury, speaking with ANI, criticized the government's inaction and raised pertinent questions on the appointments of individuals named in the complaint. Emphasizing the emotional and financial investments of temple devotees, she lamented the current state of affairs, suggesting a breach of faith.

The controversy intensifies as protests by lawyers demand an FIR, highlighting alleged financial discrepancies. With a Special Investigation Team already in place and calls for a CBI probe growing louder, the case underscores broader questions of governance and accountability.

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