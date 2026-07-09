Maine Democrats seek path forward in critical US Senate race

Maine Democrats are scrambling to find a path forward in the U.S. Senate race after progressive candidate Graham Platner dropped out amid controversy, including a rape accusation.

Reuters | Maine Democrats Were Scrambling On Thursday To Find A Path Forward On A Critical Us Senate Race After Progressive Candidate Graham Platner Dropped Out Following A String Of Controversies Including An Accusation This Week Of Rape The Seat In The Rural Northeastern State | Updated: 09-07-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 20:41 IST
Maine Democrats seek path forward in critical US Senate race
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Maine Democrats were scrambling ​on Thursday to find a ​path forward on a critical ‌U.S. Senate ​race after progressive candidate Graham Platner dropped out following a string of controversies including an accusation this week of rape. The ‌seat in the rural northeastern state, currently held by Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins, is seen as vital for the party's chances of taking control of the Senate in ‌November's midterm elections.

Two Democratic candidates who came up short in their runs for the ‌party's nomination for governor have already jumped into the newly reopened race, both laying claim to the populist mantle that gave the win to Platner, an oyster farmer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran. Nirav Shah, ⁠a lawyer ​and epidemiologist, promised ⁠Mainers he would fight to reduce medical bills and make "billionaires and the biggest corporations finally pay their fair ⁠share."

"The past few days have been frustrating and downright maddening for all of us here," ​Shah said in a video message announcing his renewed candidacy on social media. "And ⁠now it's time to focus on the future." And Troy Jackson, a logger, announced his candidacy on Wednesday night, ⁠promising ​to empower "a powerful movement of working class people." Both candidates focused their attacks on Collins, an incumbent of nearly three decades, who is running for re-election.

Platner's rapid ⁠political rise collapsed over the past week as he faced an accusation of sexual assault. ⁠He has denied wrongdoing ⁠but said that he would drop out because that and other allegations had hurt his chances.

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