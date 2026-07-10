US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent
The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, with states allowed to opt out of the measure.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote next week on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, according to a notice posted Thursday.
In May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act. The U.S. Senate voted unanimously in March 2022 to adopt daylight saving time but the House never took up the measure in the face of opposition. The proposal the House will consider next week would allow states to opt out.
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