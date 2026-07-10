US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent

The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, with states allowed to opt out of the measure.

Reuters | The Us House Of Representatives Is Set To Vote Next Week On A Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent | Updated: 10-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 03:00 IST
US House to vote on bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

​The ​U.S. House ‌of Representatives is ​set to vote next week ‌on a bill to make daylight saving time permanent, according ‌to a notice posted Thursday.

In ‌May, the House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 48-1 in favor ⁠of ​the ⁠Sunshine Protection Act. The U.S. Senate ⁠voted unanimously in March 2022 ​to adopt daylight saving time ⁠but the House never took up ⁠the ​measure in the face of opposition. The proposal ⁠the House will consider next ⁠week ⁠would allow states to opt out.

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