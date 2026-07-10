Technical talks with Iran continue, US official says
The US remains committed to finding a resolution with Iran, with technical talks continuing despite ongoing tensions between the two nations.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. official said on Thursday that Washington is still committed to finding a resolution with Iran and that technical talks were continuing.
ALSO READ
-
WRAPUP 6-Iran says it hits U.S. military targets in Gulf, buries slain leader Khamenei
-
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb, oil slides as tech hopes outlast Middle East worries
-
Coinbase's top attorney who has led crypto's Washington fight to step down
-
Coinbase chief legal officer paul grewal is stepping down effective immediately - x post
-
US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends sharply higher; chip surge offsets Iran worries