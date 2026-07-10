National Conference Fights for Full Statehood Amid Delays and Political Challenges

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) struggles to secure permission for a protest demanding the restoration of full statehood. The protest slated for July 20 at Jantar Mantar, aims to highlight the unfulfilled promises by the Centre, inviting leaders across party lines to partake in the campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:08 IST
National Conference Fights for Full Statehood Amid Delays and Political Challenges
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) faces hurdles in securing permission for its protest, scheduled for July 20 at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, according to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking in Srinagar, Abdullah accused certain parties of trying to "sabotage" the event, which aims to press for the restoration of full statehood that was promised following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Despite these challenges, the JKNC has extended invitations to 52 leaders from various parties, emphasizing that the call for statehood transcends political divides. JKNC MLA Riyaz Ahmad Khan reiterated this stance, stating the necessity of reminding the central government of its pledge to restore statehood, describing the planned gathering as more of a 'demand' than a protest.

Ahmad underlined past assurances made by the Prime Minister and Home Minister, calling the restoration a "legal commitment." He criticized the delays resulting from imposed conditions such as delimitation and elections. The JKNC also invited influential figures like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, highlighting the inclusivity of their movement. In parallel, Congress voices its longstanding support for the cause, with leaders like Pawan Khera urging collective action toward achieving resolution.

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