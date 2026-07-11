Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz Said On Thursday Night That There Were No Divisions Within Cubas Leadership

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz refuted rumors on Thursday regarding divisions within Cuba's leadership. These speculations arose following an interview with Raul Castro's grandson, who expressed willingness to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 42-year-old Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, known as 'El Cangrejo,' does not hold any formal government position. Marrero took to social media to clarify that conversations with the U.S. have been ongoing to address bilateral differences and that the leadership remains united under the trust of Army General and President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Despite open communication lines, Cuban foreign ministry officials acknowledged no substantial progress with the U.S., further strained by ongoing sanctions and a U.N. debate condemning the American blockade. Responding, the U.S. representative blamed Cuba for its internal issues.