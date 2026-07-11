Vasile Tofan: Moldova's New Prime Minister Nominee

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has nominated Vasile Tofan to be the country's new Prime Minister. Tofan, a 44-year-old financier and senior partner at Horizon Capital, previously supported Sandu in the 2024 presidential election, indicating a strong alliance between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moldovas President Maia Sandu Has Nominated Yearold Financier Vasile Tofan To Be The Countrys New Prime Minister | Updated: 11-07-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 13:53 IST
Vasile Tofan: Moldova's New Prime Minister Nominee

In a significant political development, Moldova's President Maia Sandu announced the nomination of Vasile Tofan as the next Prime Minister. The announcement was made during a press conference held on Saturday, stirring interest in both political and financial circles.

Vasile Tofan, a seasoned financier aged 44, has been a vital supporter of Sandu since the 2024 presidential election, illustrating a deep-rooted alliance between them.

Tofan currently serves as a senior partner at Horizon Capital, an investment firm, where he has established a reputation for strong financial acumen and strategic leadership. His new position as Prime Minister is anticipated to strengthen Moldova's economic strategies and governance.

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