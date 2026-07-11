Russian Troops Took Control Of The Settlement Of Bachivsk In Ukraines Sumy Region

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Bachivsk, located in Ukraine's Sumy region, as announced by the Russian defense ministry on Saturday.

Despite the assertion by the Russian authorities, independent verification of the battlefield reports from Bachivsk has not been achieved by Reuters or other agencies.

The situation in the Sumy region remains volatile, with developments evolving as the international community watches closely.