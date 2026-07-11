Tension Surge: Russia Seizes Bachivsk in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the settlement of Bachivsk in Ukraine's Sumy region. While this claim was made by the Russian defense ministry, Reuters has not independently verified the report. The situation remains tense as developments continue to unfold in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Troops Took Control Of The Settlement Of Bachivsk In Ukraines Sumy Region | Updated: 11-07-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 14:58 IST
Tension Surge: Russia Seizes Bachivsk in Ukraine's Sumy Region
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Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Bachivsk, located in Ukraine's Sumy region, as announced by the Russian defense ministry on Saturday.

Despite the assertion by the Russian authorities, independent verification of the battlefield reports from Bachivsk has not been achieved by Reuters or other agencies.

The situation in the Sumy region remains volatile, with developments evolving as the international community watches closely.

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