CPI(M) MP Demands SC Inquiry into Ram Mandir Donation Scandal

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has called for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Brittas criticized RSS leadership and highlighted irregularities in the donation and construction process. He urged a comprehensive probe to address concerns about financial misconduct involving temple funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:12 IST
CPI(M) MP Demands SC Inquiry into Ram Mandir Donation Scandal
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has demanded a Supreme Court-supervised inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India. His call for an investigation was in response to comments by Sunil Ambekar, a leading RSS figure, on the ongoing police and SIT probes into the matter.

Brittas raised concerns over the influence of the RSS on government affairs and questioned the transparency of the temple trust's financial dealings. He stated that millions of Ram devotees might have fallen victim to financial misconduct, urging the government to initiate a comprehensive inquiry to ensure accountability.

Amidst ongoing investigations, preliminary SIT findings reveal multiple incidents of suspicious conduct involving donation counting staff. The alleged irregularities in handling donations have prompted serious concerns, highlighting the need for stringent measures to prevent future misconduct and preserve the sanctity of the temple.

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