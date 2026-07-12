Omani Waters Turmoil: Crew Abandons Burning Vessel

A container ship's crew abandoned their vessel after it sustained damage and caught fire near Oman, as reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.

The UKMTO noted that the incident occurred nine nautical miles east of Oman, and military authorities confirmed the crew took refuge in a lifeboat while investigations are ongoing.

The U.S. military launched strikes against Iran after the IRGC attacked a Cyprus-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz, citing unauthorized navigation as a threat to maritime security.