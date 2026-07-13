U.S. Power Sector's Clean Energy Surge: A Mid-Year Check-Up

The U.S. power sector is undergoing a promising transformation, according to a mid-year analysis. Clean energy is taking a larger role in electricity generation, with sources like solar power topping output records.

In the first half of the year, total electricity output grew nearly 3% from the previous year, driven by data centers and electrification demands. Clean power now accounts for over half of U.S. utility-supplied electricity from March to May, indicating a shift towards renewable sources.

Although solar power strengthens, coal's presence continues to shrink in the energy mix, signaling positive progress. However, natural gas remains crucial for meeting demand and balancing renewable supply. Emissions have declined by 5%, yet natural gas continues as a primary energy source. The sector is steadily transitioning toward cleaner energy solutions.