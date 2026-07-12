Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives
A ferry accident on the Euphrates River in Deir al-Zor, Syria, resulted in the deaths of two children. Over 35 passengers were on board when the ferry collided with a bridge. Fifteen people have been rescued, but search efforts are ongoing for others still missing.
In a tragic incident on the Euphrates River, at least two children lost their lives when a ferry collided with a bridge in Deir al-Zor, Syria, on Sunday. The ferry was carrying more than 35 people at the time of the collision.
The Syrian Civil Defence confirmed the fatalities and reported that over 15 individuals were rescued after falling into the river during the mishap. Efforts to find the missing passengers continue as rescue operations are underway.
The incident has drawn attention to the safety measures in place for river transport in the region. With search and rescue missions ongoing, the affected families await news of their loved ones.