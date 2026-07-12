Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

The U.S. and Iran have reignited tensions over military strikes and diplomacy, centering on the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. retaliated after Iran closed the critical waterway and targeted a commercial ship. The conflict has impacted global energy prices and involved diplomatic negotiations through mediators like Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Military Said It Launched Another Round Of Strikes On Iran After The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Struck A Container Ship Traveling Through The Strait Of Hormuz On Sunday A Series Of Attacks Between The Us And Iran Over The Past Several Days Led President Donald Trump To Declare The End Of A Ceasefire Meant To Halt The Fighting That The Us And Israel Began On February | Updated: 12-07-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 06:51 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz
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The U.S. military launched new strikes against Iran following an attack on a container ship by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz. This incident reignites recent hostilities between the countries, leading to President Trump declaring an end to the ceasefire previously in place.

Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz—a vital oil and LNG passageway—has escalated the conflict, causing global energy prices to soar. A Cyprus-flagged container ship was heavily damaged, with one crew member missing after taking what Iran described as a warning shot. Iran has threatened severe retaliation if provoked.

President Trump has ordered military actions and instructed Iran to cease its attacks on vessels in the strait, seeking unrestricted passage. Talks mediated by Oman are ongoing to negotiate a resolution, which remains tenuous amid calls for vengeance from Iran's leadership over past and recent losses.

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