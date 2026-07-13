Reinventing Workflows: Unlock AI's Full Potential

According to a recent study by QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, merely integrating artificial intelligence into current business processes without reevaluating how work is executed results in limited financial benefits. The report highlights that the most significant advantages surface when organizations reengineer their operations around AI.

The report, titled "The Symbiotic Enterprise: How Cognitive and Physical AI are Reinventing Enterprise Execution", reveals that while AI's adoption is widespread, it has not yet led to substantial business impacts. This is largely because AI remains an add-on tool rather than a core component of redefined workflows.

Findings suggest that companies prioritizing the redesign of hybrid human-AI execution models will benefit from dramatic improvements. These transformations go beyond mere productivity enhancements, offering a strategic edge over competitors who are simply layering AI on top of existing systems.