Seismic Shockwaves: The Detention of Youlin Chen and Its Impact

Youlin Chen, a U.S. citizen and notable seismologist involved in studying North Korean nuclear tests, has been held in China for nearly two years on charges of espionage.

Despite being designated as 'wrongfully detained' by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, diplomatic efforts continue for his release.

Chen's detention adds tension to the complex U.S.-China relationship, as his work has been funded by U.S. agencies and involved collaboration with Chinese academics.