Tragedy Strikes in Donetsk: Drone Attacks Claim Lives

The Russia-appointed leader of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Region reported that Ukrainian drone attacks resulted in the deaths of eight people, including a family of four. Verified by Denis Pushilin on Telegram, the strikes targeted villages and vehicles in the region heavily controlled by Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:23 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Donetsk: Drone Attacks Claim Lives
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Russia-installed head of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Region reported on Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a family of four.

According to Denis Pushilin's statement on the Telegram messaging app, these individuals perished in a strike on a village southwest of the main city, Donetsk.

Additionally, Pushilin mentioned that four others died when their vehicles were hit by drones. Independent verification of this report by Reuters remains pending.

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