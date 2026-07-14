Tragedy Strikes in Donetsk: Drone Attacks Claim Lives

The Russia-installed head of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Region reported on Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a family of four.

According to Denis Pushilin's statement on the Telegram messaging app, these individuals perished in a strike on a village southwest of the main city, Donetsk.

Additionally, Pushilin mentioned that four others died when their vehicles were hit by drones. Independent verification of this report by Reuters remains pending.