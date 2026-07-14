Tragedy Strikes in Donetsk: Drone Attacks Claim Lives
The Russia-appointed leader of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Region reported that Ukrainian drone attacks resulted in the deaths of eight people, including a family of four. Verified by Denis Pushilin on Telegram, the strikes targeted villages and vehicles in the region heavily controlled by Russian forces.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The Russia-installed head of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Region reported on Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks claimed the lives of eight individuals, including a family of four.
According to Denis Pushilin's statement on the Telegram messaging app, these individuals perished in a strike on a village southwest of the main city, Donetsk.
Additionally, Pushilin mentioned that four others died when their vehicles were hit by drones. Independent verification of this report by Reuters remains pending.
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