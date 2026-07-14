Vaiko Backs Congress, Signals Shift in Tamil Nadu Political Landscape

MDMK chief Vaiko has pledged support to the Congress-led INDIA bloc, marking a strategic shift from the DMK alliance. After meeting Congress leadership, Vaiko reiterated opposition to the three-language policy, emphasizing steadfast support for the TVK government and readiness to shield Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister from political assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 19:03 IST
Vaiko Backs Congress, Signals Shift in Tamil Nadu Political Landscape
MDMK chief Viako (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant political maneuver, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko met Congress leadership, led by Sonia Gandhi, at her 10 Janpath residence, pledging support for the Congress-led INDIA bloc just before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

During his Delhi visit, Vaiko explained his meeting as a 'courtesy call' and reaffirmed the MDMK's alliance with Congress. He strongly opposed the three-language policy, a stance MDMK has held firmly from the outset.

This development follows the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where MDMK shifted allegiance from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with Vaiko committing to defending Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay against political opposition while accusing DMK of adversarial tactics.

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