Vaiko Backs Congress, Signals Shift in Tamil Nadu Political Landscape

In a significant political maneuver, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko met Congress leadership, led by Sonia Gandhi, at her 10 Janpath residence, pledging support for the Congress-led INDIA bloc just before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

During his Delhi visit, Vaiko explained his meeting as a 'courtesy call' and reaffirmed the MDMK's alliance with Congress. He strongly opposed the three-language policy, a stance MDMK has held firmly from the outset.

This development follows the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where MDMK shifted allegiance from the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with Vaiko committing to defending Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Vijay against political opposition while accusing DMK of adversarial tactics.