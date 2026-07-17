Global Political Diaries: Key Events and Anniversaries

The global political diary outlines a comprehensive list of upcoming significant events and anniversaries across the globe. This includes official state visits by prominent leaders such as President Droupadi Murmu of India to Moldova and Romania, and Mozambique President Daniel Chapo’s visit to Portugal.

Additionally, the diary highlights notable commemorations such as the World Day for International Justice, Nelson Mandela International Day, and the 26th anniversary of the conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program. These events draw attention to historical and contemporary international affairs.

Other key events include ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Manila, and notable anniversaries such as the end of World War 1 and India's Independence Day, which underscore the calendar's focus on political milestones and global diplomacy.