Financial Probe Intensifies: Sara Duterte's Assets In Question

The Philippine Senate has ordered banks and the Anti-Money Laundering Council to present financial records related to Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as her husband and several associated entities. This development is a procedural win for prosecutors attempting to prove Duterte accumulated unexplained wealth during her tenure. The senate, while acting as an impeachment court, has limited the use of the records to establishing a baseline for evaluating Duterte's financial dealings and business interests, explicitly stating these are not for introducing new allegations.

Earlier, on May 11, the House of Representatives moved to impeach Duterte, citing unexplained earnings, bribery, and corruption. She faces further accusations of threatening major political figures including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and a former House speaker. Despite running together on a successful joint ticket in 2022, Duterte and Marcos eventually parted ways, with Duterte criticizing Marcos for a perceived lack of leadership.

Presiding over the impeachment trial, Senator Francis Escudero confirmed that the records requested meet the necessary requirements. Furthermore, the court has issued a subpoena for tax records but withheld an order for their release, stressing the need to adhere to tax confidentiality regulations. A conviction—requiring the consent of at least 16 out of the Senate's 24 members—could severely jeopardize Duterte's aspirations to run for president in 2028, as she continues to deny wrongdoing and denounce the trial as politically driven.