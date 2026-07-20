Khalil Al-Hayya: Ascending as Hamas' New Leader

Khalil Al-Hayya has been named as the overall leader of Hamas following the combat death of Yahya Sinwar. As a crucial figure in the militant group's hierarchy, his leadership has become pivotal, especially after the loss of both Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh. Al-Hayya was recently targeted by Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:57 IST
Khalil Al-Hayya: Ascending as Hamas' New Leader
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Khalil Al-Hayya has taken the helm as Hamas' overall leader, stepping into the role following the death of former leader Yahya Sinwar in combat with Israeli forces in 2024. This power shift comes amidst the aftermath of a two-year war between the militant group and Israel over the Gaza Strip.

With his roots as the exiled Gaza chief and main negotiator for Hamas, Al-Hayya has been thrust into the spotlight, particularly after the demise of significant figures like Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, the latter killed in July 2024 while in Iran. This leaves Al-Hayya with the challenging task of steering the group's future strategies and dealings.

Al-Hayya's rise was made more complex by recent events, including being a target in an Israeli attack in Doha in 2025. Israeli officials confirmed to Reuters that Al-Hayya was among the high-profile figures targeted during this operation, highlighting the continued hostilities and tensions defining the region.

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