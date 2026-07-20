Andy Burnham's Steadfast Support for Ukraine

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham affirmed his unwavering support for Ukraine in a statement on Monday. Burnham indicated that his first actions as leader would include making contact with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, ensuring continued British support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 17:25 IST
Andy Burnham's Steadfast Support for Ukraine
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized his unwavering support for Ukraine, stating on Monday that his initial calls would include conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Burnham also assured the British public that the nation's backing of Ukraine remains firm and unchanged under his leadership.

In a statement recorded before his official appointment but released after his address at Downing Street, Burnham was asked about his initial contacts upon taking office. He confirmed that Trump and Zelenskiy would be among the first leaders he would reach out to.

Burnham reiterated to reporters, "President Zelenskiy will be left in no doubt whatsoever that Britain's support is steadfast, it is resolute. It will be there for him, and I will be there for him personally too," ensuring that the alliance between the two nations remains strong.

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