Opposition Pressures Government Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Scandal

On Monday, Congress MP Vamsi Gaddam Krishna voiced strong demands for governmental accountability regarding the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. Krishna emphasized the democratic right of citizens and students to protest, highlighting the government's failure to respond to calls for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by student suicides linked to the paper leak. Krishna questioned the government’s silence over the NEET issue, while Parliament's monsoon session was marred by repeated disruptions and opposition slogans. The CBI is investigating the NEET-UG paper leak, with opposition leaders demanding transparency and answers.

Further pressure builds as the government faces scrutiny over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, urging him to address the country’s issues instead of making remarks that provoke ridicule. Persisting tensions call for urgent government action to restore credibility and address public concerns.