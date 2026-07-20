On Monday, Russia made serious allegations against Ukraine, accusing it of orchestrating a deadly drone attack in the Belgorod region, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians, including a minor. The incident allegedly involved a passenger coach being targeted in the town of Shebekino.

The governor of Belgorod, Alexander Shuvayev, reported on Telegram that the attack left 23 civilians injured. As of now, three victims remain in critical condition in the hospital. The accusation has yet to receive a response from Ukraine.

This development adds to the existing tensions as the Belgorod region has frequently been the site of attacks since the initiation of the conflict with Ukraine. Both sides have consistently denied targeting civilians.