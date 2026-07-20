Drone Attack in Belgorod: Tensions Escalate

Russia has accused Ukraine of a drone attack in the Belgorod region, claiming five civilian casualties, including a minor, and several injuries. The accusation comes amidst ongoing border tensions. Ukraine has yet to comment. The Belgorod region, frequently under attack since the conflict began, borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:07 IST
Drone Attack in Belgorod: Tensions Escalate
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  • Russia

On Monday, Russia made serious allegations against Ukraine, accusing it of orchestrating a deadly drone attack in the Belgorod region, which resulted in the deaths of five civilians, including a minor. The incident allegedly involved a passenger coach being targeted in the town of Shebekino.

The governor of Belgorod, Alexander Shuvayev, reported on Telegram that the attack left 23 civilians injured. As of now, three victims remain in critical condition in the hospital. The accusation has yet to receive a response from Ukraine.

This development adds to the existing tensions as the Belgorod region has frequently been the site of attacks since the initiation of the conflict with Ukraine. Both sides have consistently denied targeting civilians.

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