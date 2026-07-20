Burnham's Bold New Era for Britain: A Break from the Past

Andy Burnham has become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, vowing to implement a new economic model to lift a nation weary of frequent leadership changes.

Burnham addressed supporters outside 10 Downing Street, promising immediate policies to stabilize and improve living standards while acknowledging past political shortcomings.

With a focus on tackling homelessness and housing issues, Burnham plans to unveil a comprehensive 10-year plan for Britain's future, emphasizing new political and economic models to foster affordability and progress for all.