Carlos Vila Nova Secures Second Term in Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova has been re-elected as President of Sao Tome and Principe, winning his second five-year term with a majority of 55% of the votes, according to preliminary results announced by the election commission.

Vila Nova, who served as a public works and infrastructure minister, defeated his main rival Nito Abreu, who garnered over 41% support. After parting ways with his original party, Vila Nova ran as an independent candidate.

This election underscores Sao Tome and Principe's long-standing tradition of democratic elections since 1990, though the nation faces challenges like youth unemployment. The island country, once seen as a potential oil producer, continues to navigate its economic future.