Carlos Vila Nova Secures Second Term in Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova has won a second term as President of Sao Tome and Principe, securing over 55% of the vote. Running as an independent, Vila Nova overcame his top challenger, Nito Abreu. The election reinforces the country's reputation for peaceful transitions since adopting multiparty politics in 1990.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:15 IST
Carlos Vila Nova Secures Second Term in Sao Tome and Principe
  • Country:
  • Sao Tome and Principe

Carlos Vila Nova has been re-elected as President of Sao Tome and Principe, winning his second five-year term with a majority of 55% of the votes, according to preliminary results announced by the election commission.

Vila Nova, who served as a public works and infrastructure minister, defeated his main rival Nito Abreu, who garnered over 41% support. After parting ways with his original party, Vila Nova ran as an independent candidate.

This election underscores Sao Tome and Principe's long-standing tradition of democratic elections since 1990, though the nation faces challenges like youth unemployment. The island country, once seen as a potential oil producer, continues to navigate its economic future.

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