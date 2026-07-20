Carlos Vila Nova Secures Second Term in Sao Tome and Principe
Carlos Vila Nova has won a second term as President of Sao Tome and Principe, securing over 55% of the vote. Running as an independent, Vila Nova overcame his top challenger, Nito Abreu. The election reinforces the country's reputation for peaceful transitions since adopting multiparty politics in 1990.
- Country:
- Sao Tome and Principe
Carlos Vila Nova has been re-elected as President of Sao Tome and Principe, winning his second five-year term with a majority of 55% of the votes, according to preliminary results announced by the election commission.
Vila Nova, who served as a public works and infrastructure minister, defeated his main rival Nito Abreu, who garnered over 41% support. After parting ways with his original party, Vila Nova ran as an independent candidate.
This election underscores Sao Tome and Principe's long-standing tradition of democratic elections since 1990, though the nation faces challenges like youth unemployment. The island country, once seen as a potential oil producer, continues to navigate its economic future.