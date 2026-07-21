U.N. Chief Guterres to Make Historic Visit to Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Syria later this week for his first official visit in this capacity. During his trip, he will meet with President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement by the U.N. in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 20:16 IST
U.N. Chief Guterres to Make Historic Visit to Syria
Antonio Guterres
  • Country:
  • Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Syria later this week, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. This marks Guterres’ first visit to the country since taking on his role as U.N. chief.

During his stay, Guterres will hold talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, focusing on key diplomatic matters in the region. This meeting is a significant step in the U.N.'s continued engagement in Syria.

The visit comes amid ongoing challenges within the region, highlighting the U.N.'s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation in areas affected by conflict.

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