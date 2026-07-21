U.N. Chief Guterres to Make Historic Visit to Syria

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduled to visit Syria later this week, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. This marks Guterres’ first visit to the country since taking on his role as U.N. chief.

During his stay, Guterres will hold talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, focusing on key diplomatic matters in the region. This meeting is a significant step in the U.N.'s continued engagement in Syria.

The visit comes amid ongoing challenges within the region, highlighting the U.N.'s ongoing efforts to foster dialogue and cooperation in areas affected by conflict.