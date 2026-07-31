Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US strikes $58.6 billion Patriot missile deal amid rising stockpile concerns

The U.S. Army awarded Lockheed Martin a contract worth up to $58.6 billion to produce Patriot interceptor missiles, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, as conflicts in Iran and Ukraine strain U.S. weapons stockpiles. The U.S. has supplied large quantities of weapons to allies while also using munitions in its own military operations in Iran, raising concerns about inventories of key air defense and precision-guided weapons.

FAA official who led response to fatal collision is stepping down

The ​official who led the Federal Aviation Administration response to the fatal January 2025 collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional passenger jet that killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport is stepping down next week. Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau, who had been named acting administrator days before the fatal crash, told employees in an email seen by ​Reuters he was leaving the agency for a new opportunity.

Man who stabbed novelist Salman Rushdie found guilty of federal terrorism charges

The man who stabbed and partially blinded author Salman Rushdie at a speaking engagement in 2022 was found guilty ‌on Wednesday of federal terrorism charges for ​the attack, which prosecutors said was incited by death threats over Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses." Hadi Matar, 28, already serving a 25-year prison term on state charges of attempted murder for the knife assault, now faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars when he is sentenced on his federal conviction, scheduled for November 3.

Blanche's confirmation vote postponed amid Republican backlash over 'weaponization' fund

Todd Blanche's bid for Senate confirmation as U.S. attorney general faced a setback on Wednesday, as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley postponed a scheduled confirmation vote because of key Republican holdouts. Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis were seeking written assurances from the Department of Justice over a settlement agreement between President Donald Trump and his administration that created a fund for his allies and broad tax immunity for Trump.

Trump unveils $22 billion plan to remake Washington Dulles airport

President Donald Trump unveiled a $22 billion plan on Wednesday to rebuild Washington Dulles airport by replacing concourses and adding a large parking garage while preserving the landmark main terminal. The announcement is the latest in a series of major projects he has announced in and around the U.S. capital.

Nonprofit groups sue US Agriculture Department over rules on grants

Five nonprofit organizations sued the U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday over ‌grant conditions they say restrict speech in support of diversity initiatives and immigration rights. Here are details:

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

Walt Disney-owned ABC said on Thursday that the Federal Communications Commission's threat to revoke the network's broadcast licenses is part of an unprecedented campaign of intimidation over broadcast content the Trump administration dislikes. ABC said that the Trump administration agency's nearly unprecedented decision to order an early license review of the eight Disney-owned ABC stations is a warning from the government to other media companies.

Warsh-led Fed leaves rates on hold and a bond market scratching its head

A divided Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday even as U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh pledged an unwavering commitment to bring inflation down, a message that left markets confused about just what he was prepared to do. Warsh, in what has become characteristic fashion, declined during a press conference to offer any clues about what action would be needed to contain inflation that has held above the Fed's 2% target for more than five years, pledging only: "This Fed will not waver."

Secretive US court meant to deport alleged terrorists hears first case

A secretive U.S. court created 30 years ago to deport suspected terrorists convened for the first time on Thursday, opening a new front in the Trump administration's effort to remove non-citizens accused of national security threats and expand the president's immigration agenda. The hearing, before the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, was open to the public and centered on Nazira Haji Zada, a 47-year-old lawful permanent resident accused of supporting Islamic State and helping conceal a failed Election Day 2024 mass shooting plot. Prosecutors say much of the evidence against the Texas woman cannot be publicly disclosed.

Trump ‌orders restrictions on export of critical minerals scrap, White House officials say

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an order giving federal officials the power to block exports of old batteries and other electronic waste filled with critical minerals, part of a broader push to boost domestic recycling and counter China's grip on materials vital to national security, according to two White House officials familiar with the matter. The presidential determination allows the Commerce Department to issue rules that would prevent so-called "e-waste" from being sent overseas, a practice that is common.

US Senate panel advances Trump CDC pick Schwartz

The U.S. Senate health committee voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump's pick for CDC director Dr. Erica Schwartz, handing his administration a rare win after repeated failed attempts to ‌fill top health posts. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee sent Schwartz, Trump's third pick to run the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to the full Senate on a 13-10 vote, with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine the lone member to cross party lines.

Enbridge pipeline trespassed on Wisconsin tribal land, must be moved, US appeals court finds

A U.S. appeals court found Enbridge liable for trespass for running a pipeline under land belonging to a northern Wisconsin tribe, but gave the Canadian energy company more time to reroute the pipeline and ordered a recalculation of damages. Thursday's decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago addressed appeals from a federal district judge's June 2023 order that Enbridge pay the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians $5.15 million in restitution plus an additional sum for ongoing trespass, and move the pipeline within three years.

Fauci invokes Fifth Amendment at Rand Paul-led US Senate COVID hearing

Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, declined to answer questions at a Senate hearing on Wednesday, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination and accusing Republican Senator Rand Paul of an "unhinged" campaign to see him imprisoned. Fauci, who is 85 and retired in 2022, was subpoenaed by Paul of Kentucky, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and a longtime adversary. Fauci accused Paul of an "unhinged" campaign to see him imprisoned, and refused to answer more than 100 questions.

Father of Georgia school shooter sentenced to 15 years in prison

A man who gave his troubled son the rifle he used to kill four people at a Georgia high school was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison, the culmination of the state's first case in which a parent was convicted of second-degree murder for a mass shooting committed by his child. Colt Gray, 16, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Tuesday for the 2024 school shooting by a Barrow County Superior Court judge. Two days later, the same judge sentenced his 55-year-old father, Colin Gray, ⁠to far less than the 80 years ​prosecutors had requested.

US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff have asked the U.S. securities regulator to probe whether Truth Social parent Trump Media's plan to sell early access ⁠to President Donald Trump's social media posts breaks the law, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Trump Media, or TMTG, unveiled a paid, licensed data feed this month that will give trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from the 10 most influential Truth Social accounts, including Trump's. The letter, sent on Tuesday, ramps up pressure on the product, as well as any Wall Street firms that may have bought the feed, potentially increasing what some industry sources said they believed to be legal, political and regulatory risks.

Why Americans are leasing fewer cars

Vehicle leasing has declined in the United States in recent years, curbing what has long been a preferred route to new wheels for many car shoppers. Before the pandemic, leasing accounted for around 30% of the U.S. new-vehicle market, according to research firm JD Power. That percentage fell to 17% during post-pandemic car shortages, and leasing has still not fully recovered: In the first half of 2026, leases accounted for 23% of new car deals.

Cyclosporiasis cases in ⁠Michigan rise to 10,386 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan reported 10,386 cases linked to an outbreak of cyclosporiasis on Thursday, up 309 from its last update a day earlier. Cases of the intestinal infection have risen steadily across the U.S., with the outbreak resulting in 193 hospitalizations, according to the state health department's latest update. There have been no deaths reported so far.

Trump administration unfreezes $600 million for Gavi for global vaccine effort

The Trump administration said on Wednesday it will immediately release $600 million in congressionally appropriated funds for vaccines for the world's poorest countries after Washington withheld the money over unsubstantiated safety concerns raised by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said in June that it was time to re-engage with the Geneva-based global alliance Gavi, which helps the world's poorest countries buy vaccines to protect children from diseases such as measles and diphtheria, citing both congressional concerns and "our goals on global health."

Trump threatens ​to pull attorney general nomination as standoff with Congress escalates

President Donald Trump threatened on Thursday to withdraw until next year his nomination of Todd Blanche to serve as U.S. attorney general, escalating a standoff with Senate Republicans who have objected to a proposed "anti-weaponization" fund that could benefit his allies. The dispute highlights Trump's weakening grip on a Congress controlled by his own party, but it does not affect the tenure of Blanche, who can continue to head the Justice Department as acting attorney general.

Exclusive-White House planned to nominate top EPA adviser as air office replacement, sources say

The White House was poised to nominate Justin Schwab, a top adviser to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, to lead the agency’s powerful air ⁠office after the current head said he would resign, according to three sources familiar with the plans. But officeholder Aaron Szabo’s planned move to a law firm fell through at the last minute, aborting the nomination for now, one of the sources said. Szabo attended a series of farewell parties with staff before staying on, the sources said.

OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss voluntary AI safety tests with Trump officials after agent went rogue

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will discuss his company's upcoming AI models and voluntary government cybersecurity testing of advanced AI systems with White House officials on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson said, more than a week after the company disclosed that one of its AI models escaped containment during a security test. Altman will meet with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, and tech adviser Michael Kratsios on Thursday, an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters. He is also scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump’s DOJ charged hundreds with assaulting officers. Many cases were ⁠dropped, but ​the damage was done

Christian Garcia admits that he threw a water bottle toward officers guarding a federal building near Los Angeles during an immigration protest last summer. The plastic bottle was empty, he said, and hit no one but Garcia himself – the wind blew it back at him. Yet Garcia, a 32-year-old amateur photographer, was arrested by agents, jailed for three days and charged with a crime that could have kept him in prison for up to a year. He said he lost both of his jobs, as a security guard and an undercover shopper, after his bosses told him they had been called by investigators.

US Democratic senators urge Treasury to revive Harriet Tubman $20 bill plan

U.S. Democratic senators on Thursday urged the Trump administration to revive a plan to place anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department was no longer pursuing the redesign.

The Obama administration announced in 2016 that Tubman, who was born into slavery in the early 1820s and went on to help hundreds of enslaved people escape, would replace the seventh U.S. President Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill.

Veterans' PTSD resolves with psychedelic therapy in small US study

Military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder who got no relief from conventional treatments went into remission following treatment with the psychedelic drug psilocybin in a small U.S. pilot study, researchers say. In the United States, psilocybin and almost all other psychedelic drugs are controlled substances in the same class as heroin or ecstasy, meaning they are deemed to have no medical use and high risk for abuse.

Amazon, Walmart AI detect 'made in USA' fraud but do not flag it, study says

Amazon ⁠and Walmart AI shopping assistants can often detect when "Made in USA" product labels are false, but the big retailers are not using that technology to crack down on the listings, according to a new study from a think tank led by former Chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan. The study resurfaces questions about AI shopping assistants' mixed incentives, as retailers see the technology as a way to boost spending.

Consumers, AI spending likely supported US economic growth in the second quarter

The U.S. economy likely maintained a steady pace of growth in the second quarter, supported by stronger consumer spending and robust business investment in equipment tied to the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The Commerce Department's advance gross domestic product report on Thursday is expected to show ⁠the economy largely weathering the Middle East conflict, in part thanks to bigger tax refunds this year, which provided a cushion for consumers against higher gasoline prices stemming from the war.

Musk's America PAC plans $100 million-plus effort to boost Republican turnout, ⁠NYT reports

Elon Musk’s pro-Trump political group is planning to spend up to $120 million to turn out Republican voters in the November congressional elections, the New York Times reported on Thursday. America PAC said in a statement to Reuters that it expects to play a major role in the Republican voter turnout effort and argued that the party is well positioned to retain control of Congress despite historical trends that often favor the opposition party in midterm elections.

US Senate advances nominee to head Transportation Security Administration

The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to advance the nomination of David Cummins, a senior vice president of Serco, to head the Transportation Security Administration as the Trump administration pushes to privatize screeners at smaller airports. President Donald Trump proposed in April cutting more than 9,400 workers and just over $1.5 billion, or about 20%, from the annual budget of the 60,000-employee TSA that handles airport security operations.

Explainer-What to know about the US outbreak of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dozens of states are investigating a surge in cases of cyclosporiasis intestinal illness. Michigan has now reported more than 10,000 cases and is searching for links beyond the initial cases ‌tied to lettuce. The outbreak, one of the largest U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreaks in recent years, has been linked to shredded iceberg lettuce served at Yum Brands' Taco ‌Bell restaurants in nine states. Investigations are continuing into other sources.

Explainer-Could Fauci face criminal charges for refusing Senate COVID questions?

Anthony Fauci could face criminal prosecution after refusing to answer more than 100 Senate questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, setting up a confrontation with Republican lawmakers that could test the limits of congressional power to compel testimony. Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, testified this week ​before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee whose Republican chair, Rand Paul of Kentucky, a longtime Fauci antagonist, has said he will call a vote to refer Fauci for contempt of Congress.