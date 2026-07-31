Tiny Pacific island nation Nauru reclaims traditional name 'Naoero'

Nauru has officially changed its name to the Republic of Naoero, reverting to its traditional designation, in a move aimed at strengthening national identity and cultural heritage.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 05:11 IST
Tiny Pacific island nation Nauru reclaims traditional name 'Naoero'
David Adeang
  • Country:
  • Nauru

The Pacific island nation ​of Nauru has officially changed its ​name to the ‌Republic of ​Naoero, reverting to its traditional designation in a move it said was aimed at strengthening national ‌identity and cultural heritage. Nauru's parliament passed a constitutional amendment in May to rename the country, initially planning a national referendum. However, President David Adeang said ‌in a social media post late on Wednesday that the referendum ‌plans have been dropped.

"The decision not to pursue a referendum was reached after thoughtful deliberation that Naoero is not a new name seeking acceptance by the people," ⁠Adeang said. "It ​is already ⁠the identity of the people, is on the national coat of arms, and spoken ⁠in the community; and importantly is allowed by the constitution."

The abbreviated name will ​be "Naoero", while citizens will be referred to as "dei-Naoero". European colonisers changed the country's ⁠name to Nauru after finding it difficult to pronounce the island's native name Naoero. The ⁠nation ​is the world's third-smallest after Vatican City and Monaco, with a population of about 12,000.

Adeang said the decision was not ⁠about politics but about identity, heritage, and "preserving the legacy of our ancestors and strengthening ⁠the future ⁠of our children." The government has formally notified international organisations and countries of the change, with the transition process already ‌underway.

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