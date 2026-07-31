TDP attacks on government employees must end: YSRCP

YSRCP Employees and Pensioners Wing State President Nalamaaru Chandrasekhar Reddy strongly condemned the alleged attacks by TDP leaders on government employees and demanded immediate and stringent action against those responsible. Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, he said attacks on government employees have become routine since the TDP-led coalition assumed power. Despite repeated representations from employees, victims and public organisations, the government has failed to intervene or provide protection to officials discharging their duties.

Chandrasekhar Reddy condemned the alleged brutal attack on Motumalle Village Revenue Officer Damodaram in Rompicherla mandal of Chittoor district. He said Damodaram was discussing land records with farmers at the Rompicherla Tahsildar's office when TDP leader Sundaram attacked him with a chair. Damodaram suffered serious injuries and lost three teeth in the assault. The TDP leader also threatened and drove away villagers who had come to the office to raise their grievances.

He said the attack on an officer inside a government office reflected the complete collapse of law and order in Andhra Pradesh. TDP leaders were acting with the arrogance that their political affiliation placed them above the law. Chandrasekhar Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had promised to protect the dignity of employees and create a favourable working environment, but was now remaining silent while his party leaders assaulted them. Though the Tahsildar had already complained to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police, no effective action had followed.

He demanded the immediate arrest and strict punishment of the attacker. District Collectors and SPs must be held responsible for attacks on government employees within their jurisdictions, and the government must ensure that such incidents are not repeated. (ANI)