Two VLCCs exit Strait of Hormuz, where traffic remains thin

Two large crude carriers, each carrying 2 million barrels of oil, have exited the Strait of Hormuz, with traffic remaining thin through the waterway.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 14:07 IST
Two VLCCs exit Strait of Hormuz, where traffic remains thin
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The two ‌very ​large crude carriers (VLCC) carrying oil loaded from the Gulf exited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, with traffic through the waterway remaining thin, according ‌to Kpler ship-tracking data.

The Spain B vessel is carrying crude oil loaded from the Saudi Arabian port of Ras Tanura on July 12, and is currently anchored off Fujairah in the United Arab ‌Emirates. Meanwhile Noble, which loaded Iraqi Basrah crude on July 25, is heading to China. Both VLCCs ‌are carrying about 2 million barrels of crude each. They were among four commodities vessels that have transited the strait so far on Friday. All four exited the waterway.

By comparison, three commodities vessels passed through the strait on Thursday, ⁠the ​data showed. Separately, PetroChina has ⁠provisionally chartered the VLCC Jamaica Prosperity to ship from the Gulf region to China, with loading to take place around ⁠August 3 at Iraq's Basrah port, according to shipping fixtures and trade sources.

The oil major did not ​immediately respond to a request for comment. Meanwhile, 29 commodities vessels passed through the Bab el-Mandeb ⁠strait on Thursday. Of those, 19 entered the waterway and 10 exited. The vessels included several oil tankers, among them ⁠two ​VLCCs, two Suezmax tankers and six Aframax tankers.

Some ships could be sailing with their transponders turned off. They are not considered in the counts. Iran and its Houthi allies have ⁠attacked tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb. A drone strike on gas vessels in ⁠Egypt's Mediterranean port ⁠of Damietta signalled a potential new front in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, raising the prospect of threats to navigation through the Suez Canal.

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