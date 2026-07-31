Cauvery dispute: Karnataka CM says CWMA order must be implemented; urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to defer Aug 3 meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the state will have to implement the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) order directing it to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, while urging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay to defer their proposed meeting scheduled for August 3, citing ongoing protests and an "unconducive" atmosphere in Karnataka Addressing the press conference along with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on the Cauvery water dispute, Shivakumar said the situation in the state is currently not conducive for discussions amid protests and tensions over the issue.

"I'll request the Tamil Nadu CM that we can have a meeting in a peaceful time. We are having an all-party meeting on Sunday. Let's defer our meeting for now and we will have a meeting later," Shivakumar said, requesting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay not to visit Karnataka on August 3. Shivakumar said he had already started preparations for the proposed meeting but felt that the current situation was not suitable for holding discussions.

"The situation is not conducive for a meeting at the moment. Therefore, I will request him not to visit now. Instead, we can fix a date later and hold the meeting. I will request the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister not to come on August 3. We can't decide to have a meeting at present in the situation where state protests and other things are going on. I have already started preparations for the meeting on 3rd. We will have meetings at another time," the Karnataka CM added. The Chief Minister's remarks come amid a fresh dispute and protest over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which met in New Delhi on Thursday, upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directing Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu, with a total release of 4 TMC recommended over 15 days.

Shivakumar said Karnataka has already presented its arguments before the authorities and has also filed an appeal against the recommendation. "Now, a decision has been issued regarding the Cauvery water dispute. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 3500 cusecs of water over the next 15 days. Whatever recommendations that has been given by the CWRC, we have given an appeal," he said.

He said Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 9.94 TMC of water based on the distress-sharing formula, while the authority directed Karnataka to release around 4.5 TMC. "At the same time, the inflow has shown some improvement over the last two to three days due to better weather conditions," he said.

The Karnataka CM said the state's total inflow was currently around 25,000 cusecs, while it had been directed to release 3,500 cusecs downstream. He also announced that he had convened an all-party meeting at 11 am on Sunday to discuss the next course of action on the Cauvery issue. Former Chief Ministers, MPs from the Cauvery basin region, Union Ministers and several state ministers have been invited to the meeting.

On the proposed visit of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, Shivakumar said his office had informed Karnataka that five ministers would accompany him. "The new Chief Minister, Vijay, has now informed us that he intends to visit Karnataka. His office has sent us a list indicating that five ministers will accompany him. As I mentioned earlier, I have already spoken to him. It is not appropriate when others are raising slogans, staging protests, or expressing hostility against TN. I do not believe that would be conducive. Our discussions should proceed in a constructive environment. Therefore, I request everyone to remain patient," Shivakumar said.

"Whatever issues need to be discussed can be taken up in due course. This is a sensitive time for both them and us," he added. The Cauvery water dispute has also resurfaced amid developments concerning Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project. Shivakumar also reiterated Karnataka's position on the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir, saying the project would be more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than Karnataka.

"The Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir is actually more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than to Karnataka. The only direct benefit Karnataka will receive is around 400 MW of hydroelectric power generation. At no point can the water stored in this reservoir be used for any irrigation projects in Karnataka," he said. "The proposed balancing reservoir has a storage capacity of 66 TMC, but under no circumstances can Karnataka utilise that water for irrigation. Its purpose is only to regulate and store water temporarily so that it can be released downstream as required under the agreed framework," he added.

The Karnataka CM said the state was obligated to release water during distress periods in accordance with prescribed norms. "Therefore, whenever water has to be released during distress periods, we are obligated to do so in accordance with the prescribed norms. That is the responsibility we have to fulfil," he said. The Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has remained a longstanding source of tension between the two neighbouring states, particularly during periods of deficient rainfall and reduced inflows into the Cauvery basin. (ANI)