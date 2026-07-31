DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, JULY ​31 **HAVANA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro visits Cuba. SAN FRANCISCO/BRASILIA/SANTIAGO/BUENOS AIRES/BERLIN - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit the United ​States, Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Germany (To Aug 3) KINGSTON - Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama will ‌pay ​a state visit to the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica (To Aug. 3) CHOLPON-ATA, Kyrgyzstan - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pays a state visit to Kyrgyzstan (to August 1). BUCHAREST - Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan to welcome Moldovan counterpart Vasile Tofan on first official visit to Bucharest.

BUENOS AIRES - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will meet Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires on July 31 after attending an ‌official welcoming ceremony at the Casa Rosada, before concluding his South American tour with a dinner meeting with the South Korean community. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

GLOBAL – World Breastfeeding Week (To August 7) WARSAW – Poland marks 82nd anniversary of its war-time Warsaw uprising against the Nazi occupation.

CHINA – 99th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2 - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 3 JAKARTA, Indonesia - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits Indonesia to sign a partnership plan for 2026-2030 (To Aug 4). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

BANGKOK - Myanmar president Min Aung Hlaing makes an official trip to Thailand (To Aug. 7) LA PAZ, Bolivia - Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz ‌will deliver his first State of the Nation address.

HIROSHIMA - Hiroshima Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7 EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2026 (To August 31) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 81st Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12 COOK ISLANDS - Cook Islands Parliament election.

GLOBAL - International Youth Day - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

ZAMBIA - Zambian Presidency election. ZAMBIA - Zambia holds general elections

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

ISLAMABAD – 79th anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule LEBANON - Hezbollah marks 20th anniversary of its "divine victory" - the end of its war with Israel.

TRALEE, Ireland - 2026 Rose of Tralee International Festival (To August 18) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (To August 30) TOKYO – 81st anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War ⁠Two

NEW DELHI – 79th ​anniversary of India's Independence from British rule LIECHTENSTEIN – 220th anniversary of Independence - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, ⁠AUGUST 19 GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day

MOSCOW – 34th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev, which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

DAMASCUS, Syria - 13th anniversary of nerve gas attack that killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

KAZAKHSTAN - Kazakh National Congress election. BALTIC WAY - 37th ⁠anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 24 WARSAW - Poland marks the 37th anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

KYIV – 35th anniversary of ​Independence. WASHINGTON, D.C. – 214th anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the U.S. Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25 URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day.

PARIS – 82nd anniversary of the liberation of Paris ⁠from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, AUGUST 31 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (to September 1). BISHKEK - Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a state visit to Kyrgyzstan (to September 1). BISHKEK - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, alongside other leaders, attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc including Russia, China, India, ⁠Iran, ​Pakistan and Central Asian countries. (to September 1). ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors gather in North Carolina (To Sep. 1)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 GYMNICH - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers (to September 2). ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, U.S. - Finance ministers and central bank governors from G20 countries meet.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council (to September 4). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SAINT PAUL DE VENCE, France - French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair Cinema & Moving Image Summit in Saint-Paul de Vence (To Sep. ⁠9) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 MANILA - Economic and trade ministers of ASEAN countries hold high-level meetings in Manila (to September 22). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to September 19). RUSSIA - Russian Federal Duma election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, ⁠SEPTEMBER 21

MANILA - ASEAN energy ministers, senior officials hold meetings. (To Sep. 25) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, ⁠SEPTEMBER 22

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 MOROCCO - Moroccan Chamber of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 WASHINGTON - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the United States, US President Donald Trump has announced.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 PARIS - Pope Leo visits France (To Sep. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 SWITZERLAND - Switzerland Referendum election. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (to ‌September 29). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 MANILA - ASEAN defense ministers hold ‌annual meetings (to October 1).

- - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the ​event.

For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx