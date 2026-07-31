Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

US President Donald Trump claimed Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his Board of Peace for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:52 IST
Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​President ‌Donald Trump said Friday that Israel ‌was "very happy" with ‌an agreement reached by ⁠his ​so-called ⁠Board of Peace ⁠for the ​complete disarmament of Hamas ⁠and other ⁠armed ​Palestinian groups in ⁠Gaza.

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