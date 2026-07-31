Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement
US President Donald Trump claimed Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his Board of Peace for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza.
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