Peru to strengthen US ties, foreign minister says
Peru's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Espa announced plans to strengthen ties with the US, while also seeking to restore and rebuild relations with Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.
- Country:
- Peru
Peru will deepen its relations with the United States, which it sees as a "strategic partner," newly-appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Espa said on Friday.
He added Peru will also work to restore diplomatic ties with Mexico and Colombia, and take initial steps to rebuild relations with Venezuela.
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