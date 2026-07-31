Peru to strengthen US ties, foreign minister says

Peru's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Espa announced plans to strengthen ties with the US, while also seeking to restore and rebuild relations with Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 22:26 IST
Peru to strengthen US ties, foreign minister says
  • Country:
  • Peru

​Peru ‌will deepen ​its relations with ‌the United States, which it sees ‌as a "strategic partner," newly-appointed ‌Foreign Minister Carlos Espa said ⁠on ​Friday.

He ⁠added Peru will ⁠also work to ​restore diplomatic ties ⁠with Mexico and Colombia, ⁠and ​take initial steps to ⁠rebuild relations with Venezuela.

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