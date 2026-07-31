Peru to strengthen US ties, foreign minister says

​Peru ‌will deepen ​its relations with ‌the United States, which it sees ‌as a "strategic partner," newly-appointed ‌Foreign Minister Carlos Espa said ⁠on ​Friday.

He ⁠added Peru will ⁠also work to ​restore diplomatic ties ⁠with Mexico and Colombia, ⁠and ​take initial steps to ⁠rebuild relations with Venezuela.