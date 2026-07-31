Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale

US President Donald Trump denied speaking with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about a proposed $20 billion subsidiary offering stakes to external investors.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:59 IST
Trump says he never spoke to FIFA leader about sale
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told ‌reporters at Camp David that he did not speak with FIFA President Gianni Infantino about ‌the world soccer governing body offering stakes ‌to external investors. FIFA said on Tuesday it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the ⁠World ​Cup and ⁠its other events and will offer stakes of ⁠up to 20% in it to external investors.

Trump ​and Infantino have a close relationship after ⁠the FIFA World Cup in the United States ⁠this ​summer. A vehicle founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is expected to lead the ⁠proposed ⁠investor group, FIFA said.

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