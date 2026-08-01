Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Thousands take to Kyiv's main street, firm on calls for defence minister's return

Several thousand Ukrainians rallied through central Kyiv on Friday, signalling to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that opposition to his decision to oust Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, widely credited with driving military innovation during Ukraine's war with Russia, remains strong. Fedorov, who only took charge of the wartime ministry in January, was dismissed in a surprise and poorly explained government reshuffle in mid-July.

US-backed Venezuela talks ​to begin without opposition leader Machado

U.S.-backed negotiations between Venezuela's interim government and a faction of the opposition will begin on Saturday, with the country's most prominent opposition leader absent. The talks, aimed at remaking the country's political system ahead of eventual elections, highlight Washington's unprecedented influence over Venezuelan politics since U.S. President Donald Trump's administration removed ​Nicolas Maduro in a January raid and installed acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Greece fights fires near Athens as France, Spain improve

Greece battled wildfires on Friday on multiple fronts, from the outskirts of Athens to the central ‌part of the country and on the ​island of Crete, while France and Spain won some respite after bringing major blazes under control. Europe has been ravaged by wildfires this summer after successive record-breaking heatwaves, leaving vast stretches of drought-parched vegetation primed to burn, and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

Russia pounds Kyiv with missiles

Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv was under a Russian ballistic missile attack early on Saturday, the city's mayor said. A Reuters witness heard rounds of powerful explosions.

Trump's powerful but unofficial Venezuela adviser leaves his role

An unofficial adviser to the Trump administration who has played a leading role in shaping U.S. Venezuela policy and multimillion-dollar deals to exploit the OPEC state's vast oil resources has told Reuters he is no longer overseeing the portfolio. In a role likened by current and former government officials and business sources in the U.S. and Venezuela to that of a viceroy, Miami-based businessman Mauricio Claver-Carone reported to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has spearheaded Venezuela policy.

Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill

A Russia sanctions bill championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham faces a tough road ‌in Congress as Democrats and some Republicans raise concerns about new trade powers the legislation would grant President Donald Trump. Many Democrats, some Republicans, and industry trade groups are unhappy about a provision in the long-stalled bill that would let Trump impose steep tariffs on countries that purchase large amounts of Russian oil and gas, or countries that his administration deems to be facilitating sanctions evasion.

US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports

The U.S. and Israel are planning a bombing campaign against energy infrastructure targets in Iran, with strikes possible throughout the weekend, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources. U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to give the final go-ahead for the strikes, according to sources cited by CBS.

Trump hails Gaza deal, while Hamas and Israeli officials see hurdles

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a deal he announced to bring peace to Gaza was "a great breakthrough" despite signs from both Hamas and Israel that significant hurdles remained before a deal can be implemented. The comment came a day after what Trump called a "major milestone" towards ending the war in Gaza that he said would see the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

Spain says migrants are returning from Ceuta after 57 die in border rush

Spain said on Friday it had reversed a huge rush of migrants into a Spanish enclave in North Africa, with most of the more than 50,000 people who had crossed the border by land and sea already heading back voluntarily. The Spanish government's representative in Ceuta said 57 ‌bodies had been recovered on the Spanish side of the border and that there could be additional casualties on the Moroccan side. It said some drowned and some were crushed while trying to climb the breakwater that holds the border fence.

Lula unifies Brazil's left, but questions remain about its future without him

When Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes the stage at the country's Workers Party convention on Sunday to accept his seventh, and likely final, nomination as a presidential candidate, at the age of 80, he will do so with the Brazilian left more united behind him than at any other point in his decades-long political career. For the first time in nearly 40 years, ‌Lula is the presidential candidate for all five major center-left parties. But that unity, forged in opposition to a rising far right, is also raising questions about who might lead the movement once the former union leader is no longer on the ballot.

Magnitude 4.7 quake strikes near Italy's Naples, causing outages and damage

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck the Campi Flegrei area near the southern Italian city of Naples on Friday, causing power outages, disrupting train and metro services and damaging some buildings, authorities said. The quake, recorded at 7:46 p.m. (1746 GMT), had its epicentre in the Campi Flegrei area to the west of Naples at a depth of about 3 km (2 miles), Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said.

Israeli military cracks down on West Bank village as settlers march in

Israeli forces shot and wounded at least one Palestinian, arrested at least three, and closed entrances to the village of Tal in the occupied West Bank on Friday as more than 100 Israeli settlers marched towards the village, residents said. A settler attack last weekend had left four Palestinians and two Israelis dead, an incident that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government characterised as terrorism - although video later emerged showing armed settlers shoving Palestinians. The Palestinian villagers say they were defending themselves against settler attacks that aim to drive them off the land, the latest in a three-year surge of such violence in the West Bank.

Brazilian Supreme Court justice authorizes investigation into president's son

A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has authorized federal police to investigate the son of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva over suspicions he improperly helped a lobbyist in dealings with the health ministry, two sources with direct knowledge of the decision said. Last week, federal police sought permission to open an investigation into Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, known as "Lulinha," for alleged influence peddling ⁠and corruption on behalf of businessman Antonio Carlos ​Camilo Antunes.

Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says

Latvia has closed its border with Belarus, Interior Minister Janis Dombrava said on Friday. In a post on social media platform X, Dombrava said the border ⁠had been closed for "technical reasons" and urged travellers to use alternative routes.

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

As 16-year-old Moroccan Ayoub El Abyad scrolled through Instagram videos showing migrants crossing into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, he and his cousin, then still a 12-hour drive from the border, decided to try their luck. "Migration is about improving our lives. We agreed we would try the idea of crossing and trust in Allah," El Abyad told Reuters on the Moroccan side near the border with Ceuta, after completing the journey by hitching rides with two drivers.

White House official says no weaponized drones seized during FIFA World Cup

A White House official said on Friday that no weaponized drones were seized among 700 drones recovered at U.S. FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones. "No weaponized drones were seized," White House Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for ⁠Counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka told reporters at a drone industry conference in Washington, D.C. He said the incidents involved hobbyists and others who were unaware of flight restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration, rather than criminal actions.

Trump says ICC campaign aimed at defending Netanyahu, not himself

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that a U.S. campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court was intended to defend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others from prosecution, not himself. Trump made the comment after Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a cabinet meeting at Camp David that five countries had announced plans to quit the court since the United States launched a campaign earlier this month against what it says is a threat to U.S. sovereignty.

Exclusive-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports, global food security

Russia's main grain lobby ​group warned on Friday that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Oil spill from shadow fleet tanker spreading off Oman, satellite images show

A sanctions-hit tanker is leaking oil off the coast of Oman and the spill has spread in recent days, increasing concern about possible environmental damage to coastal ⁠areas, according to an analysis of satellite imagery and shipping specialists. The Caroline Bezengi took Russian oil on board at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk before leaving for its most recent voyage, ship tracking data shows.

Britain asks Cyprus to extradite man suspected of spying for Iran

Britain has asked Cyprus to extradite a dual British-Azerbaijani national suspected of spying on a British air base on the Mediterranean island and passing his findings to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, London police said on Friday. Rashad Sultanov, 44, from Islington in north London, is being held in custody by Cypriot authorities as extradition proceedings progress, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Oil price rises after Iran says it stops ships in Hormuz

Oil prices rose on Friday after Iran said it had stopped two vessels seeking to exit the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring concerns over global energy supplies following a drone attack on ships in a Mediterranean Egyptian port this week. Iran said four ⁠other tankers ​turned back after its forces intervened, although the Iranian reports could not be independently confirmed.

FIFA has scrapped $20 billion World Cup sell-off plan, New York Post reports

FIFA's plan to sell a piece of its business empire to outside investors has collapsed following an open revolt by soccer officials worldwide and a major rift among top FIFA executives, the New York Post reported on Friday. The deal, in which FIFA had aimed to raise up to $4.2 billion by selling a roughly 20% stake in the group, valuing the new arm at $20 billion, is no longer active, the report said, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Founder of Russian retailer Wildberries calls Ukrainian attacks 'acts of terrorism'

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian online retailer Wildberries amount to "acts of terrorism" against civilians, affecting millions of people in Russia and other countries, the company's founder and CEO, Tatyana Kim, said on Friday. Ukraine has attacked more than a dozen Wildberries sites since July 18 in a bid to disrupt the operations of the company, a linchpin of Russia's consumer economy.

Factbox-Where Trump, Israel and Hamas stand on Gaza roadmap

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced what he described as a breakthrough agreement to end the Gaza war, but major gaps remain over how any deal would be implemented. The central dispute is over sequencing. Hamas says Israel must first meet commitments under the ceasefire agreement reached last year in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, while Israel says Hamas must first undergo what it calls genuine disarmament.

US ICE ⁠detains Johns Hopkins researcher as airport arrests surge

U.S. immigration agents arrested a Johns Hopkins University researcher at an airport where she planned to board a domestic flight as immigration arrests by President Donald Trump's administration have surged at airports in recent weeks. Here are more details:

Peru's new foreign minister eyes stronger US ties as Fujimori takes office

Peru will deepen its relations with the U.S., which it sees as a "strategic partner," newly appointed Foreign Minister Carlos Espá said on Friday. He added that he expects Washington to review President Donald Trump’s latest tariffs, and said Peru will also work to restore diplomatic ties with Mexico and Colombia, as well as take initial steps to rebuild relations with ⁠Venezuela.

North Korea says NATO fuel plan shows alliance preparing for war

North Korea accused NATO on Saturday of preparing for war by expanding military fuel infrastructure across Europe, saying the alliance's plans show it is ⁠becoming a more aggressive military bloc. In a commentary carried by state media KCNA, North Korea criticised NATO's Fuel Supply Chain Capability Programme Plan, which it said would link a roughly 10,000-km (6,200-mile) fuel network in western Europe with newer member states in eastern and northern Europe.

Moscow court orders arrest of slain Putin critic Boris Nemtsov's daughter

A court in the Russian capital has ordered the arrest in absentia of the daughter of murdered Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov over her role in an "undesirable organisation," Moscow's court service said on Friday. Zhanna Nemtsova, who left Russia in 2015 in the wake of her father's killing, is co-founder of the Germany-based Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, which Russia labelled an "undesirable organisation" in 2024, banning its activities in Russia.

Trump says Israel 'very happy' with Gaza disarmament agreement

President Donald Trump said Friday that Israel was "very happy" with an agreement reached by his so-called Board of Peace for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Gaza. "We do have an understanding with Israel. Israel is very happy about it. Israel helped us, and they've been very ‌good," Trump said. "Will it go through its ups and downs? It's a very complex situation over there."

Trump says US has not ‌agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States has not agreed to Ukraine building Patriot missiles but that talks are ongoing, adding that the U.S. must be "very careful about letting somebody build them." Trump said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey this month that he was going to give Ukraine a ​license to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors to help defend against Russian strikes, but has since backed away from that pledge despite hosting Zelenskiy at the White House this week.