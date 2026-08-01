China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea

China's military conducted joint air and naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army announced on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 07:30 IST
China conducts naval, air patrols around disputed shoal in South China Sea
  • Country:
  • China

​China's military conducted ‌joint air and ​naval combat drills around the disputed Scarborough Shoal in ‌the South China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said in a statement on ‌Saturday.

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