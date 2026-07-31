Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Peru-Brazil border region, GFZ says
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the border region between Peru and Brazil at a depth of 145 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.
- Country:
- Peru and Brazil
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the border region between Peru and Brazil on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.1 miles), GFZ said.
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