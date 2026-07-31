Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Peru-Brazil border region, GFZ says

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the border region between Peru and Brazil at a depth of 145 km, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 06:44 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 06:44 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Peru-Brazil border region, GFZ says
  • Country:
  • Peru and Brazil

​An ‌earthquake of ​magnitude ‌5.6 struck the border region between ‌Peru and ‌Brazil on Thursday, ⁠the German ​Research ⁠Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) ⁠said.

The quake ​was at a ⁠depth of ⁠145 ​km (90.1 miles), ⁠GFZ said.

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