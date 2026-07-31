Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Peru-Brazil border region, GFZ says

​An ‌earthquake of ​magnitude ‌5.6 struck the border region between ‌Peru and ‌Brazil on Thursday, ⁠the German ​Research ⁠Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) ⁠said.

The quake ​was at a ⁠depth of ⁠145 ​km (90.1 miles), ⁠GFZ said.