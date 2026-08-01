China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang

China's Ministry of Commerce has denied US allegations of forced labour, calling the sanctions "economic coercion" that disrupt global supply chains and harm Chinese companies' rights.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 08:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 08:06 IST
China's Commerce Ministry denies US accusation of forced labour in Xinjiang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday that the addition of ‌Chinese companies to a list of entities that the U.S. alleges use forced labour had no factual basis, saying the U.S. actions disrupt the stability ‌of global supply chains. The U.S. has used its domestic laws to impose ‌unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies — a clear act of economic coercion that has harmed the companies' legitimate rights, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

China opposes forced labour and ⁠says ​the Xinjiang region — where ⁠the U.S. says the alleged human rights abuses took place — is stable, prosperous and ⁠free of any "forced labour", it said. In the statement, China urged the U.S. ​to stop "attacking and smearing" Xinjiang over this issue and to end unfair pressure ⁠on Chinese companies, warning that Beijing will act to protect the companies' rights.

The U.S. ⁠on ​Friday banned imports from 43 more Chinese companies over alleged human rights abuses of Uyghur and other minority groups. The companies were ⁠added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, which restricts the ⁠import of goods tied ⁠to what the U.S. says are human rights abuses and ongoing genocide in the Xinjiang region.

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

Paperless Prescriptions, Persistent Doubts: The Trust Gap in Digital Health

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026