Two members ​of Massive Attack were issued with stern ‌warnings ​and barred from re-entering Singapore after the British band ended their performance on Wednesday with a display of the Palestinian flag, police said ‌on Friday. Authorities said the band were investigated for their "actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag" during their concert and will no longer be allowed to perform in Singapore.

"The police ‌take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony ‌in Singapore and urge the public, including foreigners, to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law," the police and media authority said in a joint statement. Singapore does not allow the public ⁠display ​of foreign national emblems without ⁠a permit or exemption, and the Palestinian flag is especially sensitive given the war in Gaza and Singapore's Muslim population.

In ⁠2023, the home affairs ministry said: "The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue. We would like to advise against ​the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the conflict, given the heightened ⁠sensitivities." "The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must ⁠not let ​events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore."

Singapore's resident population is 74% Chinese, 13.6% Malay, and 9% Indian, with 3.3% classified as others. Around 15% are Muslim. Massive Attack, ⁠formed in Bristol in the west of England in 1988, are known for their outspoken political ⁠stances, with videos during their ⁠concert highlighting conflicts from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, to Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine. Neither the concert organiser Lushington nor the band immediately responded to a ‌request for ‌comment.