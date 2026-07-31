Soccer-Singapore frustrate holders Vietnam to stay top in ASEAN Championship

Singapore drew 0-0 with Vietnam in the ASEAN Championship, staying top of Group A with seven points, while Indonesia secured a 3-0 win over Timor-Leste.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:19 IST
Soccer-Singapore frustrate holders Vietnam to stay top in ASEAN Championship
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  • Vietnam

Singapore held defending champions Vietnam ​to a 0-0 draw in ​Hanoi on Friday to ‌stay top ​of Group A in the ASEAN Championship as late goals earned Indonesia a 3-0 win over 10-man ‌Timor-Leste.

The Singaporeans frustrated Kim Sang-sik's title holders at My Dinh Stadium in front of a crowd of more than 31,000, who saw Nguyen Hoang Duc and Nguyen ‌Tai Loc hit the bar for the hosts. The result leaves Singapore top ‌of Group A with seven points from three matches, one point more than Indonesia, while Vietnam have four points. Indonesia and Vietnam, who meet on Monday, have played twice.

The Indonesians will ⁠go ​into their clash with ⁠Vietnam in Bogor having picked up a second consecutive win as three late goals in ⁠Chonburi earned John Herdman's side victory over Timor-Leste. Timor-Leste's Jackson Fowler was sent off for ​a pair of bookings inside the opening 21 minutes but the Ze ⁠Pedro-coached outfit frustrated their neighbours until deep into the final quarter of the game.

Shayne Pattynama eventually ⁠broke ​through in the 74th minute when he slotted home Dony Pamungkas' cutback, while Thom Haye doubled the lead four minutes later with a perfectly ⁠flighted free kick that found the top corner of Dylan Niski's goal. Mitch Baker, who ⁠scored a ⁠hat-trick on his debut for Indonesia against Cambodia on Monday, added the third with nine minutes left when he tapped ‌in Ragnar ‌Oratmangoen's low centre.

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