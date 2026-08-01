US Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Blanche nomination for attorney general on Tuesday

​The U.S. ​Senate ‌Judiciary Committee ​has scheduled an executive business ‌meeting for Tuesday to consider the nomination of Todd ‌Blanche to be U.S. ‌attorney general, according to the committee's website.

Blanche's nomination has ⁠been ​stalled ⁠after a standoff with fellow ⁠Republicans over a plan ​by President Donald Trump ⁠for $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that ⁠could ​be used to pay people who rioted ⁠at the U.S. Capitol on ⁠January ⁠6, 2021.