US Senate Judiciary Committee to consider Blanche nomination for attorney general on Tuesday
The US Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a meeting to consider Todd Blanche's nomination as US Attorney General, pending resolution of a Republican standoff over a proposed "anti-weaponization" fund.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an executive business meeting for Tuesday to consider the nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. attorney general, according to the committee's website.
Blanche's nomination has been stalled after a standoff with fellow Republicans over a plan by President Donald Trump for $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund that could be used to pay people who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
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