"Place they mocked now has International Airport": Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh slams YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing them of belittling North Andhra and questioning the need for an airport in the region. Speaking at the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport in Vizianagaram, Lokesh recalled that critics had mocked the project by asking, "What is the need for an airport in a place where even an RTC red bus does not operate?"

He said they had looked down upon North Andhra and insulted its people, and the Bhogapuram International Airport is the answer to those remarks. He declared that the place once ridiculed as one where even a red bus would not come now has an international airport, now welcomes Airbus aircraft, and has hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling it a proud moment for North Andhra, Lokesh said the airport reflects the region's transformation and sends a strong message to those who underestimated its potential. The Andhra Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration, describing him as a symbol of courage, trust, national security, and development.

Lokesh said "NaMo" stands for courage, trust, a secure India, and fear among the country's enemies. He added that whenever the nation seeks development, welfare of the poor, a guarantee for the future, or an answer to every challenge, there is only one response--Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He credited the Prime Minister's leadership with driving India's progress and ensuring security while prioritising inclusive development and the welfare of the poor. (ANI)