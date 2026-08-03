Flavio Bolsonaro closes in on Lula in Nexus/BTG poll for Brazil election
Brazil's presidential election is heating up, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a tight race ahead of the October vote.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro are running neck and neck ahead of October's presidential election, a Nexus/BTG Pactual poll showed on Monday, as the right-wing lawmaker narrowed the gap with the leftist incumbent.
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